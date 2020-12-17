New York is Lacking in The Holiday Spirit Department

Now, maybe it's just me...but whenever I think of a magical Christmas experience I usually think of New York City.

You have the tree in Rockefeller Center. The breathtaking holiday window displays. I have so many memories of standing outside of the Saks Fifth Avenue building and watching their snowflake light show.

When I visit towns like Rhinebeck, Woodstock, Beacon, and Kingston all I can think about is how they look like scenes pulled out of Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie.

I bet if you ask someone outside of New York what state they think has the most Christmas spirit and cheer, they would probably say New York (thanks to movies like Home Alone and Elf).

However, that doesn't seem to be the case this year.

CenturyLink.Com is reporting that out of all 50 states, New York is at #41 with the least amount of Christmas spirit!

According to their website, they got their bah humbug data by analyzing "two data categories: online activity and area culture." They dug into 6 different metrics for both categories. For "online activity" they researched the following:

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google Shopping Trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streams (14.5%)

Tweets about Christmas (7%)

For "Area Culture" they looked into

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

There was a Christmas tree shortage this year, so maybe that played a part? Who knows.

What I do know is that the Hudson Valley has been lit up with Christmas lights since right after Halloween and the Christmas songs have been blaring out of the radio since just before Thanksgiving.

It's safe to say the Hudson Valley has it's own Christmas spirit it's working with this year.