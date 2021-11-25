Wonderland of Lights at Dutchess County Fairgrounds Set to Open This Week

The Dutchess County Fairgrounds got us excited for the holiday season with a 'Christmas in July' announcement over the summer about their new holiday light show drive-through experience.

Fast forward and here we are, with the opening day of the Wonderland of Lights almost upon us.

Tickets are selling quite fast for the inaugural year of the family-friendly holiday drive-through experience in Rhinebeck at the fairgrounds. Event organizers recommended buying tickets ahead of time in order to reserve your spot. Opening night is Thanksgiving, November 25th, and then the dates and hours will run as follows.

November 25th - 28th

December 2nd - 5th

December 9th - 12th

December 16th - 26th Sunday through Thursday hours are 6-9 pm Friday and Saturday hours are 6-10 pm



Admission for the event is per vehicle, and there is a 'one seat-belt required per person' rule, so vehicles cannot go beyond their legal seating limit. The average time to go through the mile-long drive-through light experience is about 25-30 minutes.

Tickets are available through their website, and pricing is as follows.

Car Pass (single admission for one car of 1-8 passengers): $25 per vehicle

Mini Bus Pass (single admission for one minibus of 9-25 passengers): $40 per vehicle

Bus Pass (single admission for one bus of 26+ passengers): $75 per vehicle

For those that are still a bit unsure of gathering in large crowds, this is a perfect way to still celebrate the excitement of the holiday season, while staying within your circle, or bubble. Imagine a perfectly crisp evening out with your family and friends, with a cup of hot cocoa, in the comfort of your vehicle (bonus, in your comfortable clothes, or even some holiday jammies) enjoying the holiday lights.

