The Piggy Bank Bazaar Returns to Wappingers this December

The Hudson Valley is gearing up for the holiday season and now your kids can get in on the spirited fun too.

One Hudson Valley church is opening its doors and letting the kids do the holiday shopping. It's called the Piggy Bank Baazar at the New Hackensack Reformed Church and it gives children the opportunity to buy gifts for their family and friends. The best part? All gifts are $3 or less.

The flyer states:

Many of our 6000 gifts for sale are handcrafted, and all gifts are priced at $3 or less. There are gifts for children, women, men, pets, personalized, flower arrangements, Christmas themed gifts, and we offer to take photos that are placed in ornament frames.

In years past, children were encouraged to shop without their parents or with a guide to help them with picking out gifts to surprise their loved ones with and when they get up to the cashier and gift wrapping stations. This year parents are encouraged to shop with their kids, but guides will still be on hand to help as well.

Gift wrapping will be available free of charge.

Older children are welcome to shop as well as adults. However, adult shopping time is scheduled from 12 pm until 12:30 pm.

The Piggy Bank Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 4th from 9 am until 12 pm at the New Hackensack Reformed Church at 1580 Route 376 in Wappingers. The snow date is Sunday, December 5th from noon until 3 pm.

For more details regarding The Piggy Bank Bazaar visit nhrc-church.org.

