What’s your favorite part of the holiday season? The food? The presents? How about the beautiful holiday light displays? It seems as though everybody loves to ride around the neighborhoods and villages in the Hudson Valley looking at the festive holiday lights. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a list that could tell you where to go to see the best lights? Actually, there is.

Hudson Valley Leisure Services Association has teamed up with local parks and recreation departments in the Hudson Valley to create the Light it Up Hudson Valley List. This light list will map out homes, businesses, and organizations throughout the Hudson Valley who have festive light displays set up for the holidays. The light list will be available Dec. 11 - Jan. 2. How cool is that? Like having a map to the homes of the stars in Hollywood. Only more festive and much closer to home.

If you happen to have what you think is one of the best light displays in the Hudson valley, or if you think your neighborhood is tops when it comes to holiday lights, you can actually get on the Light it Up Hudson Valley List. It’s free and easy to get yourself on the list. All you have to do is sign up right here. But make sure you’ve got those decorations up by Dec. 11, and plan to keep them up through Jan. 2.

For more information about the Light it Up Hudson Valley holiday light list and to learn about the Hudson Valley Leisure Services Association, check out their website. Happy Holidays, and enjoy those lights!

