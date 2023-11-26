Enchanting Adirondack Magic: Lights & Music Ignite Holiday Wonderland in the Forest
Have a wild night exploring the sights and sounds as the forest comes to life in the Adirondacks.
Wander through Wild Lights, an enchanting, illuminated, winter wonderland as thousands of lights transform The Wild Center campus in Tupper Lake into a twinkling holiday experience.
Wild Walk After Dark
Bask in the glow of thousands of lights as you experience the Wild Walk after dark.
We’ve strung the award-winning Wild Walk in tens of thousands of lights so you can experience the outdoors like never before.
Musical Forest
Stroll through the woods and surround yourself with music and lights on the quarter-mile looped trail. Over 130 trees are wrapped in colorful lights that illuminate the forest. 24 different speakers provide a wintertime collection of songs.
A new musical composition from Whatever Penny creates a magical three-dimension dreamy winter soundscape.
Sparkling Stickwork
Patrick Dougherty’s “Hopscotch” stickwork lights up the night inside the musical forest.
Inside Lights
Head inside the Wild Center to warm up. While you're there check out the Living River Trail, animals, and interactive light-up pieces including an oversized Lite Brite.
Wild Lights Dates
Wild Lights is open on Fridays and Saturdays from November 24 to February 24. It'll be open every night from December 26 through December 31 and during Winter Break from February 16 through February 24.
The Wild Lights run from 5 PM to 8 PM and are free for all Wild Center members. Not a member? Tickets are just $10 but there is a limited supply. Purchase yours in advance at WildCenter.org.
