Fishkill Christmas Lights For A Cause Returns for 2021

Preparations for an extremely popular Christmas light display located in the town of Fishkill are underway as the November 25th kick-off to the holiday season gets closer.

Dawn Fortis, a cancer survivor and Fishkill resident, along with her family, are the incredible faces behind the 'Lights For A Cause' light display that not only brightens up the holiday season with beautiful decorations, but helps to brighten up the lives of those impacted by cancer.

Dawn created the Brielle Grace Breast Cancer Foundation a number of years ago, and all funds collected from spectators at the Fortis Family light show go towards the foundation, and help local families.

Over the years, their Christmas light display has earned a great deal of recognition, including being the 2020 winners for Fishkill's proclamation award and the number one winner of the 2018 light display contest.

The display will light up Fairfax Road in Fishkill beginning Thanksgiving night, Thursday November 25th, and will be lit from 5:30 until 10pm each night until January 6th (47 Fairfax Road, Fishkill NY 12524). They have over 30 holiday themed songs that visitors can enjoy while checking out the 200,000+ lights, 20+ inflatables and various other holiday sights that surround their home.

Each family that visits is greeted by someone from the Fortis family to welcome them to the event, and of course, to hand out candy canes.

Exciting news for 2021, Santa will be visiting the Fishkill neighborhood on Saturday December 4th from 6pm until 8:30pm to meet with children of all ages! Santa will be giving out candy canes as well as a coloring book, and photos with the jolly guy are welcomed as well. While registration is not required, it is helpful for them in order to facilitate a smooth visit from Santa. You can pre-register for Santa's visit here.

If you have little ones, or even big ones who are still kids at heart and want to enjoy the lights of the holiday season while supporting a great cause, the Fortis Family Lights For A Cause light display is a must-do item to add to your holiday 2021 bucket list.

