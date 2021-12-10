Is there anything more beautiful than the Hudson Valley during the holidays? I admit, the spring, summer, and fall are all pretty nice here in the Hudson valley. We’re surrounded by natural beauty. But something magical happens to the Hudson Valley towns and villages during this time of the year. The lights, the sparkle, the spirit of the season.

One popular Ulster County village has really gone all out for the holidays, and I happened to catch a few pictures of the store displays while I was on Facebook the other day. So fun and festive! I contacted the photographer who is an old friend of mine, and she told me to feel free to share her pictures of how Saugerties is celebrating the season. Want to check it out? Here is what Saugerties is looking like this month, and it’s clear that they are embracing the season to the fullest.

See How this Ulster County Village Comes Alive at Christmas A Walk Through Saugerties at Christmas Time

Of course Saugerties isn’t the only Hudson Valley village that’s shining for the holidays. Rhinebeck and Millbrook in Dutchess County are equally as beautiful. And Woodstock and Kingston always make Ulster County proud. What’s your favorite Hudson Valley town for holiday decorations? We’d love to hear, and if you want to share pictures, that would be great. Happy Holidays!

