Kingston, NY Mayor Encourages You to Toss Your Food Scraps Here

What do you do with food once you are done with it? Leftovers, stuff that you just don't want anymore, or items from cleaning out the fridge. Do you just put that in the trash? Have you ever thought about what happens to that food? How much space it takes up at the landfill?

The City of Kingston, NY is beginning a food waste recycling program to help keep these food scraps out of the landfill. How can you participate in the program, and what do you need to do to be a part of it?

The program announced recently by Kingston Mayor Steve Noble, in conjunction with Kingston Organics Program, allows (and encourages) all of Kingston's residents to be a part of the program and recycle their food scraps. The goal of the program is to reduce the amount of food waste that goes to the Seneca Meadows landfill, thus reducing the costs associated with getting that food waste to a place where it can be properly recycled. How to be a part of the program? Keep reading.

How can you be a part of the food scraps recycling program?

You can be a part of the program in a few ways. If you are a resident of Kingston NY, you can sign up to be a part of the program. You then bring your scraps to the recycling location when it is convenient to you. If you are not a Kingston NY resident, you can use this as an example of what your town can do and look to Kingston for guidance when starting your own program. For more information about this program, please click here.

