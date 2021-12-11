Patterson Veteran Selling Handmade Wreaths This Weekend

A local veteran is spreading holiday cheer this holiday season, with handmade wreaths.

Right after Thanksgiving, Kerri Calabro shared a Facebook photo of her Uncle Lou. She shared the photo above and the caption:

This is my Uncle Lou Foster. He is a Vietnam War Veteran and he is selling his hand made wreaths starting today!!! There are various sizes and he also has roping in 3 or 6 yards. Stop by and see him, he will be off RTE. 22 in Brewster, across from JMT at the pull off.

We reached out to Kerri to find out more about her Uncle Lou Foster and she responded with a beautiful story about the local veteran.

Kerri told us that Uncle Lou would love to share with us his story about serving in the military, being wounded in Vietnam, losing his brother to the war, and receiving 3 purple hearts.

While we try and get ahold of Mr. Foster, Kerri shared that her uncle is selling wreaths this holiday season in Brewster. Kerri adds "He cuts his own material and travels upstate, The Adirondacks, Catskills, Maine, etc."

As a family, Kerri explains, Uncle Lou had moved around often but it was always in the Pawling/Patterson area and at one point, lived on Glen Arden Farm.

Uncle Lou will be selling his handmade wreaths, in a variety of sizes with prices available on site, this weekend (Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, December 5th) off Route 22 in Brewster, across from JMT at the pull-off starting at 7 am.

Thank you for your service, Uncle Lou!

Army Football Unveils New 'Task Force Dagger' Uniforms Ahead of Army-Navy Matchup Army West Point Football teamed up with Nike to honor US Army Special Forces Command during the Army-Navy game on December 11th.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Share Beautiful Tributes to Our Fallen Soldiers Several Hudson Valley restaurants have shared their heartfelt tributes to the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on August 26th, 2021 in Kabul Afghanistan.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads