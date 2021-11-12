A movie that was spotted filming around the Hudson Valley and is spreading holiday cheer, will hit the small screen this weekend.

The Hudson Valley has been dubbed Hollywood on the Hudson in the last few years and rightfully so. We have some of the biggest names in Hollywood making their way to the mid-Hudson region to work on new television and film projects.

With that being said, many Hudson Valley residents have gotten the opportunity to get some time on the big and small screen as these production companies hire many locals as extras for different scenes.

Back in September, a casting call was released looking for Orange County residents to be apart of a Christmas tree lighting scene for a film called "One December Night." Not only were residents cast in the film, but 4 local businesses were given the spotlight as well. Parked Prosecco, Crumm Cake CUPCAKES, Milk & Honey Mobile Taps and Nuzzi's Tin Tavern were all asked to be in the background of the tree lighting scene.

It's time for the Hudson Valley to shine as One December Night will premier this weekend on Saturday, November 13th on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10 pm.



Hallmark describes the movie as "Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past." One December Night stars Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, and Brett Dalton.

Sounds like the perfect film to get the Hudson Valley in the holiday spirit. If you watch this weekend, keep an eye out for Orange County landmarks!

