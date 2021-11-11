Children Needed For ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Casting in Saugerties

Your kid could be seen in the HBO Max series being filmed here locally and get paid too.

They're calling the Hudson Valley the 'New Hollywood' because of all the film and television productions setting up shop here. Maybe it was destiny because we certainly grow some amazing talent.

Did you know that the Hudson Valley was the birthplace of some huge names in Hollywood?

Jay Leno, Stanley Tucci, Matt Dillon, and even Mel Gibson are all from the Hudson Valley. None of them were child stars, but the next big one could be here. All child stars have one thing in common: they all got their start somewhere. The next big break could be right in Saugerties, New York. You've got to admit that being in a movie or popular television series would be a pretty cool first job.

In August we found out that a Pretty Little Liars spinoff was being made in Saugerties.

According to Hudson Valley Casting, a production crew for the HBO Max series, Pretty Little Liars needs kids as extras for their filming.

The listing also adds that they urgently need youthful-looking people to be extras as teens for this weekend.

The ad states that they pay around $120 for an 8 hour shoot.

You must also be willing to take a test for COVID-19.

If you have a child that could play the part or could pass as playing a teenager please email:

HUDSONVALLEYEXTRASCASTING@GMAIL.COM