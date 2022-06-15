Cast Updates: “Theater Camp” Being Filmed in the Hudson Valley

As a longtime camp counselor, when I think of summertime, I think of summer camp. Apparently, I'm not the only one because some major actors are going to be around the Hudson Valley shooting their next film, Theater Camp.

Theater Camp

In a recent Deadline article, it was announced that Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Amy Sedaris, and more will star in the musical comedy Theater Camp. The film was written by Platt, Galvin, Gordon, and Nick Lieberman, inspired by their 2020 short film of the same name. Gordon and Lieberman are set to direct, making it their directorial debut.

The movie will follow and eccentric staff of a rundown theater camp in upstate New York, as they band together with the founder's "bro-y" son to keep the camp afloat shortly after the founder falls into a coma before the summer session was set to begin.

Like "The Office," But With Theater

The short film that was released in 2020 is similar. As it states in the opening card, "In the winter of 2018, with the National Endowment for the Arts under constant threat, and private donations going to more prominent political causes, many arts institutions were suffering from underfunding, forced to cut back." The short film goes on to document two days at this fictional theater camp as they decide which classes to cut and what teachers to fire. Each of the main cast of teachers plays wildly exaggerated caricatures of dancers, actors, and singers imposing their own agendas and problems onto the campers. As someone who has done theater, I can attest to how absurd yet familiar these characters feel. If they stick to a formula close to this for the feature-length movie, I think they will have a hit that will resonate with the theater community, and even branch out and make the mainstream laugh, cry and sing with them.

Additional Background Actors Needed

We have posted before about background actors being needed for this movie, ranging from child actors to adult actors. The movie has been filming in Newburgh, Warwick, and Goshen. The movie is scheduled to film from June 6th to July 1st throughout the Hudson Valley, so if you are interested, jump on it as soon as possible.

Below, you can watch the original short film, Theater Camp (2020).

