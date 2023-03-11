Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again” TV Series Filming in Lower Hudson Valley City

Hudson Valley Marvel fans are getting excited. One of the most anticipated upcoming series from Marvel Studios is bringing back The Man Without Fear, Daredevil, with actor Charlie Cox reprising his role from the Netflix Daredevil series. The upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again was spotted in the lower Hudson Valley filming.

Daredevil: Born Again Being Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Daredevil, both in the comics and in the earlier Netflix series, is typically set in New York City, specifically Hell's Kitchen. So, it's not surprising that there may be an adventure or two that takes Cox's Daredevil a little further north.

It was reported earlier this year that production for Daredevil: Born Again would begin on March 6th, 2023, which seems to be pretty accurate. According to News 12, filming began in Yonkers on March 7th.

No cast members have been spotted as of yet. Details about the series have been kept under wraps as it is being filmed, but many believe that the filming in Yonkers is for courtroom scenes, being that Daredevil/Matthew Murdock is a lawyer. First footage seems to have been captured around the mayor's office.

Background on Daredevil: Born Again

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe on Netflix back in 2015, Daredevil followed Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock's day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell's Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Get our free mobile app

The Netflix series lasted for 3 seasons, comprising of 39 episodes. Marvel's Netflix television series were a set of interconnected shows produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios. Marvel Television referred to the group of shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders were referred to as the "Marvel Street-Level Heroes," or "Marvel Knights" series.

The deal for Netflix to produce several Marvel series dated back to 2013. Netflic cancelled all of the series by February 2019 when Marvel's parent company Disney was preparing the launch of Disney+. The series were all removed from Netflix on March 1, 2022, after Disney regained the licenses for them, and they began streaming on Disney+ from March 16, where they were collected under the title "The Defenders Saga".

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be Marvel Studio's longest Disney+ series to date with 18 episodes. Actors Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) have been confirmed to reprise their roles. Newcomers to the series will include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James..

Daredevil: Born Again is set to release in 2024 exclusively on Disney+. You can watch the original Netflix Daredevil Series on Disney+ currently.

10 Best Restaurants for Mexican Cuisine in Westchester, NY According to reviews on Tripadvisor, these restaurants are the best in and around Westchester County, New York.

The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!