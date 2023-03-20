Middletown, NY Restaurant Featured on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible

One Hudson Valley restaurant was just recently featured on the Food Network; however, the initial reasons for being on the show may not be as appetizing.

Restaurant: Impossible Comes to the Hudson Valley

Restaurant: Impossible follows Chef Robert Irvine as he tries to turn around restaurants across the United States that are facing impending demise if things don't improve. Irvine only has a $10,000 budget and two days to work to turn things around. $10,000 may sound like a lot, but for anyone who has ever done a remodel (commercially or residentially) it goes quickly trying to fix things. Irvine and his team's creativity and resourcefulness come in handy in saving these restaurants.

Day One is dedicated to assessing the business by observing the staff and kitchen during a full service. Then, Irvine updates the menu and makes aesthetic changes to the restaurant in preparation for the grand reopening the following day.

Franco Di Roma's Featured on Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible

Season 20 Episode 19 was titled "A Family Divided." The episode's description on the website said,

In Middletown, N.Y., an unforgivable mistake has driven a wedge between Franco Di Roma's married owners. Franco refuses to change, Karen refuses to show up, their son refuses to work with them and the restaurant is on the brink of collapse. Robert must help them bridge the divide and forgive each other or their restaurant and family might not survive.

How well did things fair for Franco Di Roma's? You're going to have to watch! Restaurant: Impossible aired on the Food Network on Thursday, March 16th. You can watch Restaurant: Impossible on Discovery Plus, fuboTV and Philo with a regular subscription; and Hulu, YouTube, Sling and Roku with a premium subscription.

