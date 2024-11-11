New York Is Burning: Fire Risks Renewed, Latest On Air Quality
The rain rain helped, but it wasn't enough to stop wildfires burning across the region and the risk of more fires returns.
The Jennings Creek Wildfire keeps going.
Latest On Jennings Creek Wildfire
The fire which straddles the border of Northern New Jersey and Orange County in New York killed one first responder, a teenager.
Dariel Vasquez, 18, a parks employee from the Hudson Valley died Saturday when a tree fell on him near Greenwood Lake.
As of Monday morning, officials say the fire is about 10 percent contained and grown to nearly 3,000 acres.
Some Greenwood Lake/Warwick area residents are asked to voluntarily evacuate. Officials note there's "currently no mandatory evacuation."
Rain Helped, But Not Enough
Sunday's rain helped, but it wasn't nearly enough to stop the wildfires. Most areas received only a quarter of an inch of rain on Sunday.
Which experts say just isn't enough to put those all the large fires out.
Dry weather continues in the area and officials say the risk of brush fires is "renewed" across the region by Tuesday and will continue because more rain isn't in the forecast.
Air Quality Alert
An Air Quality Health Advisory that was issued for all of the Hudson Valley and New York City expired Monday morning.
Some resident were told to limit outdoor activity and to wear a high-quality mask.
The air quality should be better on Monday compared to Sunday, but smoke in the air may still linger today.
The air quality in New York City and Western New York is "moderate" on Monday. It's "moderate" on Tuesday for Long Island and New York City.
