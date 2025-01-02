New York Hometowns With “Worst Weather” In America

Several popular hometowns in New York deal with worse weather than most of the country.

A polar vortex is expected to bring "cold and stormy" weather to New York State in the next few days.

New York Residents Told To Prepare For Polar Vortex

Weather experts are warning New Yorkers to prepare for freezing cold temperatures.

For most of New York State, from Monday, Jan. 6 until at least Thursday, Dec. 16, temps will struggle to get above the freezing mark.

I say "until at least Thursday" because that's as far as The Weather Channel projects.

Hudson Valley residents should prepare for lows in the teens. It might be even colder in the Capital Region, the North Country and Western New York.

Places In New York With The Worst Weather

Our friends at Money Inc. recently posted the "20 Cities with the Worst Weather in the U.S."

"It’s easy to assume that the states that have the worst weather are the ones that have bad winters or extreme temperatures. Yet weather has many extremes and uncomfortable, unsafe, or even deadly situations," Money Inc. states.

Despite stating "Not all cities with the worst weather are on this list for ice and snow" New York State dominated the list.

Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester Make List

Buffalo was named New York's worst place in New York to live in terms of bad weather.

Below is the top 5.

5. Caribou, Maine

4. Fargo, North Dakota

3. Fairbanks, Alaska

2. Santa Cruz, California

1. Sitka, Alaska

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

