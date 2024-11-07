New York Home To World’s Most Beautiful Place In The Fall, Exact Location May Shock

It's probably no surprise that New York State is one of the best places to enjoy the Fall, but this location which was just named the world's best may shock you.

Is New York City better than the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, or the Finger Lakes to enjoy Fall activities?

If you asked most that question, I'm sure they would say no. But a new study says New York City is the world's best location for enjoying the Fall weather.

New York City Named The World's Most Beautiful City For The Fall

Fall Foliage Appears in Central Park Getty Images loading...

The UK-based website Travelbag named New York City as the most beautiful city to visit in the Fall.

Travelbag used social media to craft its list. Over 41,000 people posted Fall photos from New York City, which nearly doubled the second-place finisher, Chicago, which had over 26,000 posts, WIBX reports.

Travelbag credits Central Park and warmer weather than Upstate New York as reasons why people are flocking to New York City to enjoy the Fall.

AAA Names New York City As One Of The Top Fall Destinations

Central Park in Fall Colors Getty Images loading...

AAA somewhat agrees with Travelbag. New York City ranked 6th on its list of the top Fall destinations in America.

Orlando (somehow) topped the list, followed by Boston, Seattle, Denver and Las Vegas.

Finger Lakes Is Great For The Fall

However, U.S. News and World Report didn't name New York City as one of the Best Places to Visit in the Fall.

Canva Canva loading...

The Finger Lakes region was the only part of New York State to back the U.S. News and World Report list.

Below are eight spots in the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York that were also ranked among America's best for the fall.

