New York Home To 10 Of The 1 Best Chain Restaurants In America

A new list of "super-chain" eateries shows that New York is home to most of America's best. However, New Yorkers are missing out on one of the best.

One study determined that New York is home to many of America's favorite food chains. See the full list below:

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

Google Maps/A. Boris Google Maps/A. Boris loading...

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Super-Chain Restaurants In New York

Another study looked into the best food served at "super-chain" restaurants across New York State.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

To craft the list, CouponBirds analyzed the reviews of 161,054 restaurants with four or more locations.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Each chain was graded out of five, using a "fair, weighted average."

New York State is home to all but one.

Below are the 11 highest-ranked "super-chains," locations with more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

New York Home To 10 Of The 11 Best Chain Restaurants To craft the list, CouponBirds analyzed the reviews of 161,054 restaurants with four or more location

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

America's Fourth Best "Super Chain" Not In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As a foodie living in New York, I can proudly say I've eaten at every business list. Expect for one.

Waffle House. The eatery is beloved and has over 2,000 locations nationwide, across 26 states.

Sadly, you can't find a Waffle House in New York or New Jersey. You will find some if you travel to Pennsalivay, Ohio or Maryland.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State