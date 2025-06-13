New York Hikers Die On Bucket List Trek—Cause Just Released
A dream hike up Maine’s tallest mountain turned deadly for a Hudson Valley father and daughter. Investigators are confirming the cause behind their deaths.
New information is being released on the death of an Ulster County woman in Maine.
Hudson Valley Father/Daughter Die Hiking In Maine
The bodies of 28-year-old Esther Keiderling and her 58-year-old father, Tim Keiderling, were found earlier this month in Maine.
The family members went missing while hiking Mount Katahdin in Maine. Mount Katahdin, at 5,269 feet, is the highest mountain in Maine.
Katahdin means "Great Mountain." Family members say hiking Maine’s Great Mountain was a bucket list item for Tim and Esther.
Cause Of Death Revealed
The Maine medical examiner's office announced on Thursday that Ester died from "blunt force injuries," WABI reported on Thursday.
WABI adds that Tim's cause of death is still "pending further studies." However, Friday morning, News 10 ABC out of Albany reported that Tim also died from blunt force trauma.
Tim was found deceased last Tuesday. His body was found by a Maine Warden Service K9 on the Tableland, near the summit of Katahdin.
The next day, search teams found Esther's body about one thousand feet from where the remains of her father were found.
More details about the cause of the blunt force trauma haven't been released. Family members believe the weather was a major factor in their deaths.
The National Weather Service believes the Keiderlings likely dealt with snow, strong winds, and freezing temperatures during their climb.
Officials add that the weather conditions were so bad during their hike, on June 1, that it was likely "impossible" to hike without proper gear.
