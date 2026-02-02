Upstate New York Veteran Gets Stunning Super Bowl Surprise

An Upstate New York veteran got the surprise of a lifetime from New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart let Gary Schacher, a decorated Navy veteran from Upstate New York, know that Schacher and is wife are going to this year's Super Bowl!

Upstate New York Veteran Is Heading To The Super Bowl

The surprise took place in late January 2026 through a partnership with USAA and The American Legion.

Schacher and his wife, Laurie, will attend Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

This trip includes round-trip travel and tickets, provided by the New York Giants and USAA. Plus VIP access at the USAA Salute to Service Lounge before kickoff, which will include an in-person meeting with Jaxson Dart and other NFL legends.

Many of Dart's family members have served in the military. He said that honoring veterans like Schacher is important because their sacrifices allow athletes like himself the opportunity to play the game they love.

More About Upstate New York Veteran

Schacher is a 65-year-old retired Navy Chief Petty Officer who lives in Cobleskill, New York.

He served in the Navy for 26 years, from 1980 to 2006. He was recalled to active duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom and served in Fallujah.

In 2017, he was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2017 and has been honored with the New York Conspicuous Service Star.

Lifelong Jets Fan, Now A Giants Fan

Schacher admits he's been a lifelong New York Jets fan, but notes he'll be rooting for the Giants now!

As a lifelong (suffering) Jets fan, I feel his pain and understand his fandome change. It's not to change loyalties, but I feel like this is a very acceptable reason!

