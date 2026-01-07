New York Eatery Beloved By Celebs Closed After 50 Years

A New York restaurant beloved by Hollywood elite and everyday New Yorkers is closed after nearly 50 years.

New York just lost another iconic piece of its nightlife and restaurant history.

After nearly half a century of serving celebrities, locals, tourists, and TV crews alike, a legendary New York City hotspot has closed its doors for good.

New York City Eatery Beloved By Celebs To Close At 50 Years

Café Un Deux Trois, located in Times Square, closed its doors for good on Jan. 4. For nearly a half-century, it was a “must-go” place, for Broadway stars, athletes, musicians, and everyday New Yorkers.

"I cannot believe this. One of favorite spots - a true NYC gem! Thank you for the meals and memories!," one person wrote on social media after the cafe announced it's closure.

Café Un Deux opened at 123 W. 44th Street in 1977. Huge stars, like Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr. Sarah Jessica Parker and even President Jimmy Carter loved the place.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Parker's husband, actor Matthew Broderick, once called the elegant French cafe his favorite spot and a New York "institution."

Comedian Lewis Black and legendary weatherman Al Roker, who lives in the upper Hudson Valley, were the final famous customers.

"Thank you for the kindness, the warmth, and for being part of our story. One last brunch, forever remembered," the eatery wrote on Instagram after Al Roker and his family at brunch during the cafe's final day.

Reason For Closure

Owners are blaming rising costs for the closure.

"“The expenses skyrocket,” co-owner Gerald Blanes told the New York Post. “The rent is very, very expensive.”

The story resonates here in the Hudson Valley, because it’s another reminder that even our biggest cultural institutions aren’t immune to changing times.

