New York Drug Dealer Sold ‘Lethal; Drugs That Killed In Hudson Valley

A local drug dealer was sentenced to selling "lethal" drugs that led to an overdose death in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Timothy Lempicki of Washingtonville, New York was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison.

Prison Sentence in Drug Case Which Resulted in Fatal Overdose

Lempicki pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree back in April.

Orange County, New York Man Confesses To Dealing Deadly Drugs

Lempicki confessed to selling drugs to an unnamed man died from a fatal overdose.

An autopsy revealed that the man had died due to a fatal overdose of the powerful narcotic fentanyl, officials say.

"At the time that he pled guilty, Lempicki admitted that on July 16, 2022, in the Village of Washingtonville, he had sold the fentanyl to the deceased man. Lempicki also admitted that at the time sold the drug, he knew, and consciously disregarded, a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the drug might have a lethal effect on the person he sold it to," the Orange County DA's office stated in a press release.

