Train Crash In New York Sparks Massive Hudson Valley Probe

A Hudson Valley driver made a split-second decision that left a car mangled and an entire town stunned. Officials say it could have ended much worse.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused an accident involving a freight train and vehicle in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Train Crashes Into Car In Rockland County

A train was going from Bergen County, New Jersey to Selkirk in Albany County yesterday when it collided with a car in Rockland County. Police say it happened just after 9:30 Tuesday morning between a train and a vehicle at the Oritani Drive railroad crossing in Blauvelt, New York.

CSX Police, South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Rockland Paramedic Services and the Blauvelt Fire Department also responded to assist with the incident.

Firefighters contained any fluid leaks from the car, while EMS evaluated the car's driver.

No Injuries Reported

Even though the vehicle was severely damaged, the driver was able to escape unharmed. The unnamed driver was able to escape before the crash and no hazardous materials spilled onto the tracks or nearby roadway, officials say.

"Fortunately, no injuries were reported," the Orangetown Police Department stated.

East Erie Street west of Route 303 "remained obstructed" for some time, causing traffic and delays in the area.

Driver Reported Ticketed

Sources tell Hudson Valley Post the driver was trying to beat the train, causing the crash.

That unnamed driver was given several tickets.

