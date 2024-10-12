New York Delivering $1,000 Checks To Millions Of New Yorkers
Over $2 billion in tax relief is being delivered to millions of New Yorkers.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently highlighted New York State’s ongoing efforts to deliver $2.3 billion in tax relief to nearly three million New Yorkers.
STAR Tax Relief In New York State
Hochul says about two million New Yorkers have received or will receive their STAR benefits. Around 1 million more will receive theirs in the comes weeks.
“Back-to-school season is also tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Hochul stated. “From tax credits to child care assistance to summer food benefits, we’re continuing to put more money back in the pockets of working New Yorkers to address the cost of living and help families across our state.”
One Hudson Valley Post reader just told me he received his STAR benefit.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
STAR benefits are typically issued before the deadline for school taxes.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Sept. 30 is the most common school tax date, according to Hochul's office.
What Is The School Tax Relief (STAR) Program In New York
The STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners and senior citizens throughout the Emprie State.
The money depends on age, income, location and other factors.
"For homeowners with incomes of $500,000 or less, STAR benefits are typically worth several hundred dollars. For seniors age 65 and older with incomes below $98,700, STAR benefits can exceed $1,000," Hochul's office stated in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.
STAR Relief To 2.9 Million In New York
Below is a breakdown of this year’s total $2.3 billion STAR benefits by region.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
In need of extra cash? Well, New York State is desperately trying to fill thousands of jobs. CLICK HERE to find out more.
STAR Credit And Exemption Savings Amounts In Each New York State County
To find out how much you could be eligible for CLICK on your county and then scroll to your municipality and school district:
Albany County
Allegany County
Broome County
Cattaraugus County
Cayuga County
Chautauqua County
Chemung County
Chenango County
Clinton County
Columbia County
Cortland County
Delaware County
Dutchess County
Erie County
Essex County
Franklin County
Fulton County
Genesee County
Greene County
Hamilton County
Herkimer County
Jefferson County
Lewis County
Livingston County
Madison County
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Nassau County
New York City
Niagara County
Oneida County
Onondaga County
Ontario County
Orange County
Orleans County
Oswego County
Otsego County
Putnam County
Rensselaer County
Rockland County
St. Lawrence County
Saratoga County
Schenectady County
Schoharie County
Schuyler County
Seneca County
Steuben County
Suffolk County
Sullivan County
Tioga County
Tompkins County
Ulster County
Warren County
Washington County
Wayne County
Westchester County
Wyoming County
Yates County
CLICK HERE to fill out the STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption forms.
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor
[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28