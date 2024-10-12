New York Delivering $1,000 Checks To Millions Of New Yorkers

Over $2 billion in tax relief is being delivered to millions of New Yorkers.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently highlighted New York State’s ongoing efforts to deliver $2.3 billion in tax relief to nearly three million New Yorkers.

STAR Tax Relief In New York State

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

Hochul says about two million New Yorkers have received or will receive their STAR benefits. Around 1 million more will receive theirs in the comes weeks.

“Back-to-school season is also tax relief season for millions of New Yorkers,” Hochul stated. “From tax credits to child care assistance to summer food benefits, we’re continuing to put more money back in the pockets of working New Yorkers to address the cost of living and help families across our state.”

One Hudson Valley Post reader just told me he received his STAR benefit.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

STAR benefits are typically issued before the deadline for school taxes.

Sept. 30 is the most common school tax date, according to Hochul's office.

What Is The School Tax Relief (STAR) Program In New York

Map of New York Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners and senior citizens throughout the Emprie State.

The money depends on age, income, location and other factors.

"For homeowners with incomes of $500,000 or less, STAR benefits are typically worth several hundred dollars. For seniors age 65 and older with incomes below $98,700, STAR benefits can exceed $1,000," Hochul's office stated in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post.

STAR Relief To 2.9 Million In New York

Below is a breakdown of this year’s total $2.3 billion STAR benefits by region.

NY Gov NY Gov loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

In need of extra cash? Well, New York State is desperately trying to fill thousands of jobs. CLICK HERE to find out more.

STAR Credit And Exemption Savings Amounts In Each New York State County

To find out how much you could be eligible for CLICK on your county and then scroll to your municipality and school district:

CLICK HERE to fill out the STAR (School Tax Relief) exemption forms.

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

Keep Reading:

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in New York, According to TripAdvisor

[carbongallery id="645a802e34f0693f28