New York Confirms Massive Upgrades To These School Districts

Changes are coming to several schools across the state, including those in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding has been awarded to a number of "under-resourced school districts" across the Empire State.

4 New York School Districts To Receive $23 Million In Funding

In total, $23 million is going to four under-resourced school districts. The goal is to create healthier, more comfortable learning environments under the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.

“The Environmental Bond Act has unlocked historic investments in securing a clean, resilient future for New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These awards represent the first of several under-resourced school districts to benefit from these funds and will help to create healthier learning environments for New York students who need it most.”

These School Districts Across New York Are Getting Upgrades

The awarded projects include:

North Rockland Central School District in Rockland County

North Rockland Central School District in Rockland County is also getting more than $10 million.

Two buildings will get fully electrified HVAC systems with upgraded filtration, high-performance windows, and new clean energy coursework for students.

The district says this will slash energy use in those buildings by 50 percent.

Bradford Central School District in Schuyler County

Bradford Central School District in Schuyler County is getting $1.4 million to ditch old HVAC systems and go all-electric.

The K-12 building will get variable refrigerant flow and air source heat pumps for heating and cooling, plus energy recovery ventilators to boost efficiency and improve air quality. The district says it should cut the building’s energy use by 15 percent.

Canajoharie Central School District in Montgomery County

Canajoharie Central School District in Montgomery County is getting just over $1.4 million for a major clean energy upgrade. They’ll install ground and air source heat pumps and a solar system across three buildings.

It’ll slash fossil fuel use, and one of the heat pump rooms will double as a learning lab for students. Energy use in those buildings should drop by 40 percent.

Cuba Rushford Central School District in Allegany County

Cuba Rushford Central School District in Allegany County is getting over $10 million to cover 90 percent of its heating, cooling, and hot water needs with ground and air source heat pumps.

They’ll add new automation controls, build lesson plans around the clean energy systems, and even give students post-construction tours. This project is expected to cut building energy use by 45 percent.

"Through the Clean Green Schools Initiative, the funding will make it more affordable for the awarded school districts to install the latest clean energy and building technologies, reduce energy use and achieve carbon emission reductions," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

