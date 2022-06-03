A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley.

Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Cornwall, New York Under Investigation

Police believe Jimenez plummeted about 300 feet off a cliff in Orange County. On Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., a 911 reported a motorcycle crash occurred on State Route 218 in Cornwall. Police were told the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to fall over the stone wall guide rail.

New York City Man Found Dead Near Yacht Club in Orange County

The Town of Cornwall Police Department responded to the scene. Cornwall police say "two quick-thinking New York State Troopers" responded to the base of the mountain alongside the Hudson River.

The two New York State Police troopers found the driver of the motorcycle a mile north of the Cornwall Yacht Club.

Officials believe the man fell about 300 feet from Route 218 to the base of the mountain. Authorities believe speed and driver inexperience were the major contributing factors to the crash.

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday

Hudson Valley Post learned Jiminez died on his birthday, after reporting on the fatal accident in Cornwall.

"Imanol left this world on his birthday-June 1st doing what he loved—riding his bike at Storm King Mountain," Kevin Mesa wrote in a GoFundMe he set up to support Imanol's family.

As of this writing, nearly $5,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

"They say that only in death (do) you really hear what people think of you. Well, so many riders in our community knew about Imanol Jimenez. Friends remember Imanol for his excitement, energy, love for riding, quickness to help, being dorky but lovable, his infectious laugh, his innocence, his welcoming ambiance, and most of all his friendship. We’ll miss you Imanol and we’ll never forget that smile or that laugh in the communicator," Mesa writes on the GoFundMe.

