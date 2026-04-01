Allergy season is starting earlier and may last longer this year in New York.

That's according to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Long Allegory Season Predicted

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The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says pollen seasons are longer and more intense, impacting millions.

"This year’s report shows that climate change is driving worsening allergy seasons all across the country, with a particularly noticeable impact in the southern and eastern U.S," the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America stated in a press release. "These worsening allergy seasons affect quality of life and health outcomes for people in communities across the United States."

Officials say that now in and near New York State, high levels of ragweed pollen, allergy season can "last nearly year-round."

Increased Pollen Exposure Causes Missed Work, School, Hospital Stays

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Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America Chief Mission Officer Melanie Carver says increased exposure to pollen is making it harder to control allergies and asthma.

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This is leading to more missed work or school, more emergency room visits, and more hospital stays.

"In the short-term, adopting allergy management strategies can reduce the negative impacts of pollen allergies. Long-term, we should be looking at policy change to reduce the impact of climate change," Carver said.

Montoir Pollen Counts

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Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to monitor the pollen count in your hometown as much as possible.

“When you are aware of pollen levels, you can make an informed decision about time spent outdoors. Limiting your time outdoors during peak pollen times or on days with high pollen counts can help reduce your exposure to the pollen that may trigger your allergy symptoms,” Pollen Sense CEO David Noel said.

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