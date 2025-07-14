Report: Most New York Beaches Have High Levels Of Poop

A new study found that most New York beaches tested positive for unsafe levels of fecal contamination. Here's the list of the worst offenders across the state.

A new study from advocacy group Environment America determined that the majority of beaches have potentially unsafe contamination levels.

Majority Of East Coast Beaches are Contaminated With Fecal Matter

According to Environment America, 61 percent of over 3,000 beaches tested nationwide reported "fecal contamination" reaching "potentially unsafe levels" at least once last summer.

One in seven beaches tested had unsafe levels of fecal contamination at least "25 percent of the days testing took place."

Officials say 54 percent of East Coast beaches tested had at least one unsafe day in 2024.

Nearly 60 Percent Of New York Beaches Might Contain Fecal

Beaches in New York State fared worse than East Coast beaches. 59 percent of New York beaches sampled tested positive for fecal contamination at least once in 2024.

"Swimming in contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illness as well as respiratory disease, ear and eye infection, and skin rash," Environment America states.

About 10 percent tested positive 25 percent of the time.

Beaches With The Most Potentially Unsafe Days In New York State

Below are the 10 beaches with the most "unsafe" days in 2024 in New York State

