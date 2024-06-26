New York Awards $20 Million To Help Refugees Get Work, Adjust

New York Awards $20 Million To Help Refugees Get Work, Adjust

Getty Images

New York State is helping over 4,000 refugees get jobs and transition to life in the Empire State.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed that $20 million was awarded to help refugees find and maintain employment in New York.

$20 Million Awarded To Help Refugees Find And Maintain Employment

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
loading...

Nearly 4,200 refugees resettled in New York State in the pat year, according to Hochul's office. the money will also help these recently resettled refugees transition to life in the Empire State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“New York State has a proud history of welcoming those displaced by violence or fleeing persecution with open arms,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will lift up refugee communities, and represent our unwavering commitment to the possibility and promise they bring to our state.”

Funding To Assist Recently 4,200 Resettled Refugees Transition to Life in New York State

Getty Images
loading...

$20 million was awarded to 17 community-based organizations. These organization help refugees get jobs and adjust to life in America.

Money will be spread out across New York State.

Recipients include:

Mid-Hudson Valley

  • Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – Metro, $333,500

Capital Region

  • U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc., $1,784,700
  • Albany County Opportunity Inc., $342,566

New York City

  • Catholic Charities Community Services, Archdiocese of New York – NYC, $802,400
  • Shorefront YM-YWHA of Brighton-Manhattan Beach Inc., $1,469,300
  • CAMBA Inc., $400,000
  • Center for Family Life in Sunset Park Inc., $548,679
  • El Barrio’s Operation Fight Back Inc., $410,000

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

Long Island

  • Catholic Charities of Long Island, $288,500

Southern Tier

  • American Civic Association Inc., $148,742
Rene Mejia, Newburgh Community Organizer.
loading...

Western New York

  • Journey’s End Refugee Services Inc., $2,559,604
  • Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Buffalo, $2,724,000
  • Jewish Family Services of Western NY – Niagara, $148,741

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

 

Finger Lakes

  • Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, $1,423,427
  • Rochester City School District, $1,000,000

Mohawk Valley

  • The Center, $1,560,000

Central New York

  • Catholic Charities of Onondaga County, $4,055,841

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Look: Where refugees in New York are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in New York using data from the Refugee Processing Center.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Reaction: New York To Welcome Over 1,000 Afghan Refugees

Reaction: New York To Welcome Over 1,000 Afghan Refugees

Keep Reading:

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.
Filed Under: Capital Region, Central NY, finger lakes, Long Island, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, new york city, New York News, North Country, Southern Tier, Western NY
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post