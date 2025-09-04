Legendary New York Anchor Retiring After Nearly 50 Years

After 45 years on air, Albany and Hudson Valley viewers are saying goodbye to a true broadcasting legend.

A legendary Upstate New York news anchor is calling it a career.

Albany, New York News Anchor Announces Retirement

Longtime CBS 6 Albany anchor and journalist Greg Floyd has announced his retirement after 45 years in the broadcast journalism field.

"Greg Floyd has been more than just the face of CBS6 - he has been a trusted voice for the Capital Region for almost five decades,” CBS6 News Director Stone Grissom stated.

His career, which spanned four decades, began in 1979 as an intern for CBS 6. He also worked at WENT radio in Gloversville, WTEN and FOX23 in Albany, and WRNN in the Hudson Valley.

“Greg’s career is nothing short of historic,” CBS6 Vice President and General Manager Rob Croteau said. “He embodies the very best of what local broadcasting is meant to be: service, integrity, and connection.

In another Hudson Valley connection, Greg's son, Billy Floyd, is a Marist University graduate.

"Shout-out to my pops for being the local legend that our community needed. I was incredibly blessed to grow up with the opportunity to witness what REAL work ethic is. I still have no idea how he would tell the hardest stories imaginable (and win countless awards for them) while also somehow making time to hit me over 10,000 ground balls, rebound WELL OVER 10,000 shots, coach all of my baseball teams, show up to everything my sister and I did, and do literally everything else for our family," Billy Floyd wrote on Facebook about his dad's retirement.

