New York Workers Make ‘History’ With Biggest Win in a ‘Generation’

A group of New Yorkers helped make a "historic" change.

On Friday, Amazon warehouse workers from a Staten Island facility voted to form the first union in Amazon's 27-year history.

The New York Times believes the group's victory is "one of the biggest wins for organized labor in a generation."

On Friday, ‌‌On April 1, over 2,500 Amazon employees at JFK8 in Staten Island voted to form the company's first union. The vote won by over 500 votes.

@KeiPritsker @KeiPritsker loading...

"We made history. The bosses wasted millions of dollars to try to defeat us. They failed. The workers won. The election is over. We did it," Amazon Labor Union states.

@KeiPritsker @KeiPritsker loading...

The Amazon Labor Union is now demanding the following "8 immediate changes from Amazon."

8 immediate changes from Amazon

Officials from Amazon are "disappointed" with the outcome in New York. Amazon officials believe a union isn't in the best interest of its employees and is "evaluating our options."

The company released the following statement after workers in Staten Island decided to former the company's first union.

Staten Island Amazon Warehouse Begins Vote On Unionization Getty Images loading...

We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees. We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

Take A Look at What the 'New' New York Thruway Rest Stops Will Look Like

17 Fairs in New York State to Visit For Summer Fun An Excitement [List]