New Yorkers Urged To Watch For Deadly Parasitic Fly

New Yorkers are being warned to stay alert. New World screwworm has hit the U.S. for the first time in decades.

Health officials say the first human case of New World screwworm in America has been reported.

What Is New World Screwworm?

usda usda loading...

New World Screwworms are parasitic flies that attack and eat healthy tissues like livestock and humans.

Screwworm flies are attracted to and lay eggs on and in open wounds. In humans, infestations "are very painful," the CDC reports.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"If you have an NWS infestation, you may see maggots (larvae) around or in an open wound. They could also be in your nose, eyes, or mouth," the CDC states.

CDC CDC loading...

Symptoms Of New World Screwworm Infestation

Symptoms include:

Unexplained skin lesions (wounds or sores) that do not heal.

Skin wounds or sores that worsen over time.

Painful skin wounds or sores.

Bleeding from open sores.

Feeling larvae movement within a skin wound or sore, nose, mouth, or eyes.

Seeing maggots around or in open sores.

A foul-smelling odor from the site of the infestation.

The U.S. declared it eliminated in 1966. However, this year, new cases in Mexico prompted a shutdown of cattle imports from November to February, and again in May. T

U.S. Confirms First Human Case of New World Screwworm

USDA USDA loading...

This week, U.S. health officials confirmed the first travel-associated New World screwworm. It was confirmed in a person from Maryland who returned home after traveling from El Salvador, where there is currently an outbreak.

A spokesperson told NPR the risk to other Americans "from this introduction is very low."

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York