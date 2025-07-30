New “Hey” Text Trick Targeting New Yorkers Exposed

A strange “dinner invite” from Louisiana to a Hudson Valley phone number wasn't just awkward—it was part of a growing scam that could cost you big.

Tuesday afternoon, I got a text from a random number that surprised me.

Stranger Invites Hudson Valley Resident To Dinner In Louisiana

A strange number from a 337 area code invited me to come over for dinner and even stay over.

"Hey come over for dinner you can stay straight afterward," the grammatically incorrect text read.

At first, I wondered if someone gave out a fake number, which happened to by my number, to avoid unwanted contact, protect their privacy, or to politely decline someone's advances.

I thought of being nice and letting the person know they texted the wrong number. But before I did, I did some research.

I went to Google and learned that the 337 area code serves southwestern Louisiana, including cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and New Iberia.

This was an immediate red flag, because I've never spent time in any of those places.

This Is Another Fishing Tactic

I soon learned, this simple conversation starter is actually a fishing tactic.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

It's a away to test if your number is active and start a conversation. If you respond, it confirms your number is active and might lead to a scam.

The scammer then may try to build trust by apologizing for texting the "wrong number." If you continue to engage, the person texting you will likely attempt to steal your personal information or money.

Reports say they might try to get you to invest in something or teach you secrets to make "big money."

The Federal Trade Commission advises not to text back, even if it's just to say it's the wrong number.

