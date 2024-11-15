New Study Blasts The 15 Worst Small Places To Live In New York

An updated study determined the 15 worst "small" places to live in New York State. Did your hometown make the list?

WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its new research that determined the best and worst small cities to live in.

"To find out which small cities outshine the rest, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to the number of restaurants per capita," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post.

Saratoga Springs Named Best Small City In New York

The new study determined Saratoga Springs is the best "small" city in New York State.

In fact, Saratoga Springs was WalletHub's third-best small city. Only, Downers Grove, IL and Needham, MA placed above Saratoga Springs.

Worst Small Places To Live In New York

The list also allows you to determine the worst small cities in America. Lauderdale Lakes, FL was named the worst.

Below are the 15 hometowns in New York that ranked the lowest on WalletHub's list.

Some of these hometowns made WalletHub's list last year, while others weren't ranked. Below are WalleHub's worst small places to live in New York from last year. See how the list changed from 2023 to 2024.

