New Rule Could Ruin The Taste Of Delicious New York Pizza

The way pizza is made in New York State may be changed to help the environment.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is proposing new rules that to crack down on carbon emissions.

New Rules Proposed For New York Pizzerias

Iconic New York City Pizzerias In Danger Of Being Forced To Change

Iconic pizzerias in and around New York City, including Lombardi’s, Arturo’s, John’s of Bleecker Street, Patsy’s, Paulie Gee’s and Grimaldi’s "pride themselves on having their pies baked in coal-and-wood-fired ovens," the New York Post reports.

New Rules Could Put Most New York City Pizzeria's Out Of Business

New York City Council Republican Minority Leader Joe Borelli believes this new rule would put 90 percent of pizzerias out of business.

“We will save the planet by putting 9 or 10 fantastic #NYC pizzerias out of business! Gunna really change things you guys!,” Borelli tweeted.

Elon Musk Doesn't Think Pizza Rule Will Help New York City Residents

Tesla founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is strongly against the new rule and doesn't think it will help the environment.

"This is utter bs. It won’t make a difference to climate change," Musk tweeted.

