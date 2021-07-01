New Restaurant Set to Open on Newburgh Waterfront This Summer

A new restaurant is opening in place of an old favorite.

Do you remember last year when two Newburgh waterfront restaurants suddenly closed? The restaurants were Cena 2000 and The Waterfront Lounge and Grill. They were reported permanently closed in June 2020. Now, new life will be coming to one of these old restaurant locations.

According to an announcement on social media, Primo will be a new restaurant opening on the Newburgh Waterfront this summer. Primo is being opened by the same people who own Heritage Food+Drink in Wappingers on Route 9. It's said to be an Italian seafood concept.

The announcement on social media said:

We are on track to open at the end of August and we couldn’t be more excited to show the world what we have been working on for the last year. The space is being custom built from the ground up...

Primo will have indoor and outdoor dining. And if you've ever been to the Newburgh waterfront, you know it's all about the outdoor dining. According to their announcement on social media, there will be 180 waterfront seats and 60 indoor seats. Plus, a 25 person private dining room. Finally, there will be two bars: one indoors and one outdoors. Cena 2000, the old restaurant location where Primo is moving into, was known for its outdoor raw bar. Don't quote me on this but currently, I believe the only outdoor bar on the Newburgh waterfront is at Billy Joe's Ribworks.

At this time, it's unclear when exactly Primo will open, but their announcement says by the end of August.

