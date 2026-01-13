These Are The 10 Deadliest Roads In New York
Think your daily commute is safe? A new list revealed which roads are deadliest in New York State.
A new nationwide analysis of crash data revealed that state highways, not interstates, account for the largest amount of deadly crashes across United States.
Over 5,000 Fatal Crashes In New York
iSelect reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about their new study about the most dangerous roads in New York State.
iSelect researched 129,825 fatal crashes across all 50 states. The findings found that 42 percent of all fatal crashes occur on state highways. 23 percent happen on highways, 18 percent on interstates and 17 percent on local streets.
"State highways often combine higher speed limits with frequent intersections, mixed traffic, and limited separation between vehicles, creating a particularly high-risk environment," iSelect told Hudson Valley Post.
According to iSelet, over the past five years, New York has recorded 5,079 fatal crashes.
New List Reveals The Most Dangerous Roads In New York
Below are the the most dangerous roads in New York, according to iSelect.
10) SR-25 (Middle Country Road)
- Total Fatal Crashes: 24
9) SR-104
- Total Fatal Crashes: 26
8) US-11
- Total Fatal Crashes: 31
7) SR-908M (Southern State Parkway)
- Total Fatal Crashes: 32
6) US-9W
- Total Fatal Crashes: 34
5) SR-27 (Sunrise Highway)
- Total Fatal Crashes: 36
4) I-90
- Total Fatal Crashes: 36
3) I-495
- Total Fatal Crashes: 42
2) US-9
- Total Fatal Crashes: 44
1) I-87
- Total Fatal Crashes: 58
