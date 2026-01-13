These Are The 10 Deadliest Roads In New York

Think your daily commute is safe? A new list revealed which roads are deadliest in New York State.

A new nationwide analysis of crash data revealed that state highways, not interstates, account for the largest amount of deadly crashes across United States.

Over 5,000 Fatal Crashes In New York

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

iSelect reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about their new study about the most dangerous roads in New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

iSelect researched 129,825 fatal crashes across all 50 states. The findings found that 42 percent of all fatal crashes occur on state highways. 23 percent happen on highways, 18 percent on interstates and 17 percent on local streets.

"State highways often combine higher speed limits with frequent intersections, mixed traffic, and limited separation between vehicles, creating a particularly high-risk environment," iSelect told Hudson Valley Post.

kadmy kadmy loading...

According to iSelet, over the past five years, New York has recorded 5,079 fatal crashes.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

New List Reveals The Most Dangerous Roads In New York

Below are the the most dangerous roads in New York, according to iSelect.

10) SR-25 (Middle Country Road)

Total Fatal Crashes: 24

9) SR-104

Total Fatal Crashes: 26

8) US-11

Total Fatal Crashes: 31

7) SR-908M (Southern State Parkway)

Total Fatal Crashes: 32

6) US-9W

Total Fatal Crashes: 34

5) SR-27 (Sunrise Highway)

Total Fatal Crashes: 36

4) I-90

Total Fatal Crashes: 36

3) I-495

Total Fatal Crashes: 42

2) US-9

Total Fatal Crashes: 44

1) I-87

Total Fatal Crashes: 58

Keep Reading:

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry