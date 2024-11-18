New Law In New York Aims To Improve Health Of The Entire Body

Gov. Hochul signed a bill into law with the goal of helping children and parents.

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.9308A/A.7402B into law.

Governor Hochul Signs Pediatric Fluoride Legislation To Improve Dental Health For New York's Kids

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Large Scale Increase In Law Enforcement Within Subway System Getty Images loading...

Hochul's office says the governor signed the bill into law to "allow greater access to fluoride treatments for pediatric dental patients."

"Fluoride is scientifically proven to prevent cavities and protect our kids' teeth,” Governor Hochul said. “As a mom, I know how difficult it can be to get an appointment at the dentist's office and how critical it is for our kids to maintain good oral hygiene. That's why I’m signing this legislation to expand access to fluoride treatments, keeping our kids healthy and strong," Hochul stated.

How Fluoride Helps Children In New York

Fluoride treatments prevent tooth decay are are a very important part of the dental health of children.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, parents can be confident that their children will receive fluoride dental treatments that can significantly improve their child’s dental health, which as we know can impact the health of the entire body," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

This bill allows registered dental assistants and licensed practical nurses to apply topical fluoride to teeth, greatly expanding the number of licensed professionals in the state who are authorized to provide this treatment.

“Dental disease should never stand in the way of a child’s health or success," State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said.

