Alarming New Forecast Reveals Hurricane Hotspots In New York
Experts have just identified the New York counties most at risk this hurricane season. Many are right here in the Hudson Valley. See if your area made the list before the storms roll in.
Last month, Hudson Valley Post reported an active hurricane season predicted for the East Coast.
Alarming Hurricane Forecast Just Issued For New York State
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 until Nov. 30. However, peak hurricane season is typically August through October.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an "above-normal" Atlantic Hurricane season for the East Coast.
New York Counties Most Impacted By 2025 Hurricane Forecast
New Yorkers are being told to get ready now, before it’s too late. Lawnstarter highlighted the counties most and least impacted by the 2025 hurricane forecast.
In total, 11 counties across the Hudson Valley and New York State were highlighted by Lawnstarter. See if your county, or one near you made the list.
New York Counties Most Impacted By 2025 Hurricane Forecast
How To Prepare For A Hurricane In New York
What do you need to prepare?
Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?
Up to 19 Named Storms Predicted For Atlantic
On average, there are 14 named storms during the six-month hurricane period, including on average three major hurricanes.
In 2025, the NOAA predicts 13 and 19 named storms this year. 10 of those storms are predicted to reach hurricane strength. Officials say they are using "upgraded" technology this year to predict and monitor forecasts.
Officials believe at least three will become major hurricanes, with winds topping 110 miles per hour.
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
