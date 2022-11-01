Nearly 450,000 Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York won nearly $6 million playing the lottery on Monday.
Monday's Powerball jackpot was valued at $1 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Wednesday's $1.2 billion jackpot comes with a cash option of $596.7 million, according to lottery officials.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
There were still many winning tickets sold across New York State. Including two big-time winners! A ticket sold in the Hudson Valley is worth $1 million while another ticket won $2 million thanks to the Powerplay option.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Many Empire State Residents Win Big During Monday's Powerball
Monday's Powerball winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. Despite no jackpot winner, people from New York State won a combined $5.8 million playing Monday's Powerball.
Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $1 million- 1 New York winner
- Third Prize: $50,000 - 9 New York winners
- Fourth Prize: $100 - 266 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $100 - 697 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $7 - 16,484 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $7 - 14,635 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $4 - 109,223 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $4 - 255,733 New York winners
Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State
- Second Prize: $2 million- 1 New York winner
- Fourth Prize: $300 - 28 New York winners
- Fifth Prize: $300 - 77 New York winners
- Sixth Prize: $21 - 1,633 New York winners
- Seventh Prize: $21 - 1,543 New York winners
- Eight Prize: $12 - 11,581 New York winners
- Ninth Prize: $12 - 26,454 New York winners
Note: There was no third-prize winner in New York State