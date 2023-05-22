Police Say Woman Filmed Herself Naked at Hudson Valley McDonald’s

Bah Da Da Ba Bahhhh

Police say a New York woman may have been lovin' it just a little too much Thursday afternoon, as customers may have gotten way more than what they bargained for that day.

Officials say they responded to a call that a woman was sitting on the sidewalk outside a McDonald's restaurant exposing herself for all to see. Police also say she may have had quite the captive audience, as a friend of hers was caught filming the whole escapade nearby.

But don't get your hopes up, this will never make it to OnlyFans. Police say they have secured video of this drive-thru peep show in furtherance of the investigation.

Woman Busted at Saugerties McDonald's Allegedly Getting Naked

Saugerties Police said that a 49-year-old Westbury woman laid on the sidewalk next to the McDonald's, pulled her pants and underwear off, and then proceeded to repeatedly raise her legs over her head. The incident happened at the McDonald's on Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties.

But the show wasn't over yet, according to police.

Saugerties officials say the same woman then got into her SUV, and popped out of the sunroof, with her breast exposed. Police say the whole fast food strip tease was being streamed by a friend, who was recording her.

Police did not indicate how many customers may have shown their appreciation, and dropped some green bills behind in the parking lot. The naked suspect was arrested at the scene on the charge of Exposure of a Person.