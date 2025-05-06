Mystery Surrounds Death Of Missing Man In Upstate New York

The search for a missing man from the upper Hudson Valley has a tragic ending.

On Monday, New York State Police announced a missing man from Upstate New York was found dead.

31-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Catskill, New York

New York State Police troopers from the Catskill barracks were told 31-year-old Ian J. Shaham, age 31, of Catskill, was missing.

He was reported missing on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Troopers searched a home on Cauterskill Road in Catskill as part of the investigation. Police didn't say why they searched for Shaham on Cauterskill Road.

Missing Man Found Dead In Upstate New York Creek

New York State Police troopers returned to that home on Sunday, May 4. Soon, Shaham’s body was located near the home in the creek.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death wasn't released.

According to New York State Police, "there were no signs of foul play."

According to his Facebook, he had ties to Hudson High School, Catskill Senior High School, Taconic Hills High School, and Cairo-Durham Junior-Senior High School.

New York State Police was assisted by the Greene County Sheriff's marine recovery unit.

