Multiple Knives, 1 Deadly Night—Hudson Valley Killer Confesses

A Hudson Valley man confessed he stabbed a man who was lying down with multiple knives multiple times.

On Thursday, the Orange County DA's Office announced a guilty plea in connection to a killing in Newburgh.

Guilty Plea in Newburgh, New York Homicide

Cameron Williams, 26, of New Windsor, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to manslaughter in the first degree.

“The act of senseless violence committed by this defendant calls for stiff and meaningful punishment,” Orange County DA District Attorney David M. Hoovler stated.

New Windsor, New York Man Charged With City Of Newburgh Murder

Williams was arrested after a man was found stabbed to death on October 13, 2024.

According to court documents, at 10:45 p.m., after an altercation, Williams retrieved several kitchen knives from a nearby home and approached a man who was lying on West Parmenter Street.

Williams then "repeatedly stabbed" the unnamed victim "to death."

As part of his plea proceedings, Williams confessed he intended to cause the victim serious physical injury and killed the man by stabbing him multiple times with multiple knives.

Expected to be Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

Under the plea agreement, it's expected Williams will be sentenced to 18 years in prison when sentenced in June.

“While the defendant’s plea and promised sentence cannot bring the victim back, I hope that the resolution offers the friends and family of the victim a degree of closure," Hoovler added.

