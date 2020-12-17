Multiple Exposures To COVID at Sullivan County Restaurant

A party was being held at a Sullivan County restaurant where many guests were without masks and one diner has tested positive for COVID.

The Sullivan County Public Health Services has confirmed that a person who dined at Ciao Bella, which is an Italian restaurant in Monticello, has tested positive for COVID-19. At this time there is no indication that the diner contracted the virus at the restaurant.

The person was attending a group party and the restaurant was hosting two dozen people at the time, many of whom were not wearing masks. According to a press release, there are additional individuals who are awaiting test results.

The party was being held at the restaurant, which is located at 46 Forestburgh Road in Monticello on December 12 from 6:00 p.m. through 10 p.m. At this time they are conducting contact tracing, but if someone believes they may have been exposed and develops symptoms, they and their close contacts should quarantine for 14 days. These individuals should also contact their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910. You are asked to not leave quarantine while awaiting test results.

Sullivan County has seen a rise in positive cases in recent weeks, and medical experts are highly recommending that people avoid gatherings, especially if masks are not worn. Be sure to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the public health community. Following these guidelines set forth by the CDC will Help to protect yourself and others.

More information regarding the rise in cases in Sullivan County can be found on the County website.