Police: Liberty Man Arrested For Burglary

The man involved was previously arrested for a parole violation, according to officials.

On October 29, State Police in Liberty responded to Ferndale Loomis Road in the town of Liberty for an alleged burglary. The homeowner revealed to police that $1,500 in cash along with a cell phone was taken from the property during this, according to officials.

While investigating this, troopers allegedly interviewed residents in the neighborhood and went over surveillance footage. With this information, the homeowner was reportedly able to identify the suspect.

On December 15, 40-year-old Scott Wrazen from Liberty was arrested for the crime, according to officials. He had previously been arrested on October 30 for a parole violation, according to police. He was processed for burglary in the second degree, a felony, and taken to back to the Sullivan County jail.