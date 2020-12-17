Police: Saugerties Man Charged With Harassment

The victim reportedly had coins thrown at her and had been followed, according to officials.

On Tuesday, police in Saugerties arrested 38-year-old Jona Knox of the Wenton Motel for harassment in the second degree, according to officials.

A female victim explained to police that Knox had allegedly been following her for a couple days and making threatening statements. She also said during once incident, he reportedly threw coins at her, and one of the incidents has been captured on video.

Knox was arrested and and charged with harassment in the second degree. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Saugerties Court on December 23.