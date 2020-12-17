DWI Crackdown This Holiday Season

This holiday season is a little different, but during this time of year it's always a good reminder you should never drink and drive.In a press release from the Putnam County Sheriffs Office, they said their departments will be participating in a special enforcement effort to stop impaired driving. The crackdown starts today and it will go until January 1, it reads:

"While we spend this holiday season celebrating with friends and family and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year the law enforcement community across New York State will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on December 17 and will end on January 1st. New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force."

In the press release it also talks about how this campaign has made reductions with impaired driving his and the reasoning behind this crackdown:

"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have lead to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

It also offers some suggestions and tips for making a sober plan if this happens. You can download the mobile app "Have A Safe Plan" and you can find a safe ride home this way. If you would like more details you can click here.