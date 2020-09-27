Mount Gulian Historic Site Beacon Opens for Outside Fall Tours

Looking to get out and do an outdoor Covid time activity? Mount Gulian Historic Site is now open for outside tours.

If you have been to the Mount Gulian Historic Site in Beacon before there will be a few changes to what you can see and where you can go.

What will be available or part of the tour? The Dutch Gardens, the Heritage Garden, and the Riverside Lawn.

When will you be able to check it out and go on one of the tours? Fridays and Saturdays, now through October 31, 2020. Tour times are noon, 1 PM and 2 PM. Tours cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children.

Yes, you will need to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing rules, but the staff is eagerly awaiting to help you navigate through the grounds and answer your questions. For more information or to make reservations in advance (it is suggested that you do this) click here. MountGulian.org.

When was the first time that you went to Mount Gulian? Was it with a class trip? With your family? What was your favorite part of the tour, pre-Covid 19? Please share those memories (and photos) with us.