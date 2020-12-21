Motor Vehicle Crash Turned Fatal On State Route 32

Two people passed away because of the injuries they sustained in the crash, according to officials.

On Thursday December 17 at 4:53 p.m., the police in Saugerties responded to an alleged motor vehicle crash that involved two vehicles on State Route 32 in Saxton.

A 2001 Toyota Camry operated by 59-year-old Ira Ringel of Saugerties was traveling north on State Route 32 in the area of Saxton Flatts and the vehicle reportedly slid and crossed over into the southbound lane. Due to this, the vehicle allegedly collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna that was operated by a 46-year-old female from Saugerties.

This resulted in the death of 47-year-old Samantha Kiernan of Saugerties, the passenger in the Toyota Camry, according to officials. Ringel was transported to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, according to police. The operator of the Toyota Sienna and a 13-year-old passenger were reportedly transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this is being asked to call the Saugerties Police Detective Division at (845-246-9800).