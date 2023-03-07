‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen From Hudson Valley, NY

Three people thought to be responsible for a crime spree involving the "most valuable metal on the planet," were arrested.

On Wednesday around 6 a.m., members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the parking garage in the back of 80 Alexander Street following reports of an occupied suspicious vehicle.

Police soon allegedly found the "most valuable metal on the planet" inside the car.

Why Catalytic Converters Called The "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth

Catalytic Converters Found In Yonkers, New York

Officers soon found to two vehicles next to each other, – a 2022 BMW X7 and a 2016 Lexus ES 350.

Police found three people. One person was outside the Lexus and two were inside the BMW.

Police started an investigation after noticing the Lexus had no license plates attached and the trunk was fully open, officials say.

"Officers observed inside the Lexus tools commonly used to remove catalytic converters, including a hydraulic jack and an electric Sawzall metal cutting instrument. A registration inquiry of the Lexus yielded it was suspended for parking violations," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

BMW Stolesn From Suffolk County, Long Island Found In Yonkers, New York

A registration inquiry of the BMW yielded it was reported stolen out of Suffolk County, New York, police say.

Police then allegedly found 17 cut catalytic converters in the trunk, which are presumed stolen.

As police searched both cars they also allegedly found additional cutting tools and accessories, including multiple batteries, metal sawing blades, bolt cutters, and a portable two-way radio.

“This case is a good example of community and police working together; trust your instincts, if you see something out of the ordinary, give us a call. In this incident, a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in the apprehension of three non-residents suspected of stealing multiple catalytic converters, a serious problem in our region, in addition to recovering a stolen vehicle," Commissioner Chris Sapienza stated.

3 From New York City Arrested In Westchester County, New York

Luis Abreu-Martinez, 29, 28-year-old Frederi Mendez-Guzman and 19-year-old Justin Cordero were all arrested. All three are from New York City.

Help Needed: Police In New York State Need Help Finding These 17 People

"The investigation remains open and ongoing; in order to charge the defendants with the catalytic converter theft(s), the owners of the targeted vehicles must file a complaint. The Yonkers Police is asking any residents who had their catalytic converters stolen the night of February 28 – March 1 (or days prior) to call the Yonkers Police at (914) 377-7900 or send an email to police@ypd.yonkersny.gov. Please reference case 23028582," the police stated.

